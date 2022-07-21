Vivanza Bio Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, up 1086.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in June 2022 up 1086.34% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 84.35% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2021.

Vivanza Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2021.

Vivanza Bio shares closed at 195.00 on June 22, 2022 (BSE)