Vivanza Bio Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 50.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2019 down 50.09% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2019 down 295.63% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 down 145% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2018.

Vivanza Bio shares closed at 15.20 on July 01, 2019 (BSE)