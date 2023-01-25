Vivanza Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore, up 215.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore in December 2022 up 215.77% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 15953.85% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 430% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.