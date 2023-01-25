English
    Vivanza Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore, up 215.77% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivanza Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore in December 2022 up 215.77% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 15953.85% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 430% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Vivanza Biosciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.801.041.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.801.041.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.191.764.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.84-3.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.050.02
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.050.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.520.010.08
    Other Income0.010.240.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.530.250.10
    Interest0.110.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.420.150.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.420.150.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.420.150.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.420.150.00
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.370.01
    Diluted EPS1.040.370.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.370.01
    Diluted EPS1.040.370.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
