English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vivanza Bio Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 51.56% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivanza Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in September 2022 down 51.56% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 34.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 22.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

    Vivanza Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2021.

    Close

    Vivanza Bio shares closed at 142.00 on November 09, 2022 (BSE)

    Vivanza Biosciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.362.352.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.362.352.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.070.662.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.841.410.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.070.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.120.04
    Other Income0.290.050.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.170.35
    Interest0.100.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.170.070.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.170.070.26
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.170.070.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.170.070.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.170.070.26
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.190.65
    Diluted EPS0.420.190.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.190.65
    Diluted EPS0.420.190.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Vivanza Bio #Vivanza Biosciences
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:00 pm