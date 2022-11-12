Vivanza Bio Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 51.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in September 2022 down 51.56% from Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 34.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 down 22.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

Vivanza Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2021.

Vivanza Bio shares closed at 142.00 on November 09, 2022 (BSE)