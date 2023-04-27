 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vivanza Bio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore, up 40.94% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivanza Biosciences are:Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore in March 2023 up 40.94% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 48.2% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022. Vivanza Bio shares closed at 16.97 on April 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -87.61% returns over the last 6 months and -90.93% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations8.245.865.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.245.865.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods8.595.244.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.56-0.051.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.090.080.10
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.130.040.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.56-0.11
Other Income0.120.010.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.120.570.18
Interest0.110.110.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.460.09
Exceptional Items-----0.29
P/L Before Tax0.010.46-0.20
Tax0.12--0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.46-0.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.46-0.20
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.100.46-0.20
Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.261.15-0.50
Diluted EPS-0.261.15-0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.261.15-0.50
Diluted EPS-0.261.15-0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Vivanza Bio #Vivanza Biosciences
first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:44 am