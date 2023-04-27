Vivanza Bio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore, up 40.94% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.24 5.86 5.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.24 5.86 5.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 8.59 5.24 4.20 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.56 -0.05 1.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.09 0.08 0.10 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.13 0.04 0.27 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.56 -0.11 Other Income 0.12 0.01 0.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 0.57 0.18 Interest 0.11 0.11 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.46 0.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.29 P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.46 -0.20 Tax 0.12 -- 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 0.46 -0.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 0.46 -0.20 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.10 0.46 -0.20 Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.26 1.15 -0.50 Diluted EPS -0.26 1.15 -0.50 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.26 1.15 -0.50 Diluted EPS -0.26 1.15 -0.50 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited