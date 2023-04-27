English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vivanza Bio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore, up 40.94% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivanza Biosciences are:Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore in March 2023 up 40.94% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 48.2% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.Vivanza Bio shares closed at 16.97 on April 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -87.61% returns over the last 6 months and -90.93% over the last 12 months.
    Vivanza Biosciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.245.865.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.245.865.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.595.244.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.56-0.051.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.080.10
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.040.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.56-0.11
    Other Income0.120.010.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.120.570.18
    Interest0.110.110.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.460.09
    Exceptional Items-----0.29
    P/L Before Tax0.010.46-0.20
    Tax0.12--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.46-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.46-0.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.100.46-0.20
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.261.15-0.50
    Diluted EPS-0.261.15-0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.261.15-0.50
    Diluted EPS-0.261.15-0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Vivanza Bio #Vivanza Biosciences
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:44 am