Vivanza Bio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore, up 40.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivanza Biosciences are:Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore in March 2023 up 40.94% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 48.2% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
|Vivanza Bio shares closed at 16.97 on April 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -87.61% returns over the last 6 months and -90.93% over the last 12 months.
|Vivanza Biosciences
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.24
|5.86
|5.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.24
|5.86
|5.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.59
|5.24
|4.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.56
|-0.05
|1.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.08
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.04
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.56
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.01
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.57
|0.18
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.46
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.29
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.46
|-0.20
|Tax
|0.12
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.46
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.46
|-0.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.10
|0.46
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|1.15
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|1.15
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|1.15
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|1.15
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited