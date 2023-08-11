Vivanza Bio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore, up 293.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore in June 2023 up 293.03% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 up 565.9% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2023 up 252.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Vivanza Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

Vivanza Bio shares closed at 11.82 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -91.59% returns over the last 6 months