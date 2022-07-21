Vivanza Bio Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, up 937.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in June 2022 up 937.56% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 76.94% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 61.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

Vivanza Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2021.

Vivanza Bio shares closed at 195.00 on June 22, 2022 (BSE)