Vivanza Bio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 285.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in December 2022 up 285.44% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 1063.24% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 1040% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.