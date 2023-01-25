 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vivanza Bio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 285.44% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivanza Biosciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in December 2022 up 285.44% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 1063.24% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 1040% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Vivanza Biosciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.86 1.36 1.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.86 1.36 1.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.24 2.07 4.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 -0.84 -3.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.09 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.05 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 -0.02 0.03
Other Income 0.01 0.29 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.57 0.27 0.05
Interest 0.11 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.46 0.17 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.46 0.17 -0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.46 0.17 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.46 0.17 -0.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.46 0.17 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 0.42 -0.12
Diluted EPS 1.15 0.42 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 0.42 -0.12
Diluted EPS 1.15 0.42 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited