English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vivanza Bio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 285.44% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivanza Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in December 2022 up 285.44% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 1063.24% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 1040% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Vivanza Biosciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.861.361.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.861.361.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.242.074.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05-0.84-3.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.090.07
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.050.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.56-0.020.03
    Other Income0.010.290.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.570.270.05
    Interest0.110.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.460.17-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.460.17-0.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.460.17-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.460.17-0.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.460.17-0.05
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.150.42-0.12
    Diluted EPS1.150.42-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.150.42-0.12
    Diluted EPS1.150.42-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited