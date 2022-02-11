Vivanza Bio Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 62.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in December 2021 down 62.73% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 128.73% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 82.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

Vivanza Bio shares closed at 161.00 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)