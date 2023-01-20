Vivanta Industr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore, up 1076.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore in December 2022 up 1076.36% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 10818.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2022 up 10300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Vivanta Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Vivanta Industr shares closed at 24.30 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.70% over the last 12 months.