Vivanta Industr Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 1512.07% Y-o-Y
October 13, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivanta Industries Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 1512.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 132.33% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 109.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.
Vivanta Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.
|Vivanta Industr shares closed at 18.75 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.63% returns over the last 6 months and 18.67% over the last 12 months.
|Vivanta Industries Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.75
|--
|0.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.75
|--
|0.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.64
|-0.08
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.12
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.03
|0.28
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.03
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.66
|0.03
|0.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.66
|0.03
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.66
|0.03
|0.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.66
|0.03
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.66
|0.03
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.66
|0.03
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.66
|0.03
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.66
|0.03
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited