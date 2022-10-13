Vivanta Industr Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 1512.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in September 2022 up 1512.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 132.33% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 109.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

Vivanta Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.