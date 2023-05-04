Vivanta Industr Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore, up 2350.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivanta Industries Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore in March 2023 up 2350.35% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 41.65% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 4.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
|Vivanta Industr shares closed at 6.48 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 262.01% returns over the last 6 months and 202.80% over the last 12 months.
|Vivanta Industries Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.69
|6.23
|0.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.69
|6.23
|0.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|4.43
|-0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.38
|--
|0.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.05
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.74
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|1.00
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|1.00
|0.18
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|1.00
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.60
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|1.00
|-0.43
|Tax
|0.49
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|1.00
|-0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|1.00
|-0.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.25
|1.00
|-0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|1.00
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|1.00
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|1.00
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|1.00
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited