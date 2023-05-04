English
    Vivanta Industr Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore, up 2350.35% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivanta Industries Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore in March 2023 up 2350.35% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 41.65% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 4.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.Vivanta Industr shares closed at 6.48 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 262.01% returns over the last 6 months and 202.80% over the last 12 months.
    Vivanta Industries Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.696.230.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.696.230.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--4.43-0.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.38--0.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.050.03
    Depreciation0.010.010.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.740.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.241.00-0.07
    Other Income0.00--0.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.241.000.18
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.241.000.18
    Exceptional Items-----0.60
    P/L Before Tax0.241.00-0.43
    Tax0.49----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.251.00-0.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.251.00-0.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.251.00-0.43
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.251.00-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.251.00-0.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.251.00-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.251.00-0.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 12:22 pm