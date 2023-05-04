Vivanta Industr Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore, up 2350.35% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 17.69 6.23 0.72 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 17.69 6.23 0.72 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 4.43 -0.03 Purchase of Traded Goods 17.38 -- 0.71 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.02 0.05 0.03 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.04 0.74 0.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 1.00 -0.07 Other Income 0.00 -- 0.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 1.00 0.18 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 1.00 0.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.60 P/L Before Tax 0.24 1.00 -0.43 Tax 0.49 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 1.00 -0.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 1.00 -0.43 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.25 1.00 -0.43 Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.25 1.00 -0.43 Diluted EPS -0.25 1.00 -0.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.25 1.00 -0.43 Diluted EPS -0.25 1.00 -0.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited