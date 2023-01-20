English
    Vivanta Industr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore, up 1076.36% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivanta Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore in December 2022 up 1076.36% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 up 2285.59% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    Vivanta Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

    Vivanta Industr shares closed at 24.30 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.70% over the last 12 months.

    Vivanta Industries Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.230.750.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.230.750.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.43----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.030.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.07
    Depreciation0.010.010.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.740.030.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.000.64-0.05
    Other Income--0.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.000.66-0.04
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.000.66-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.000.66-0.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.000.66-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.000.66-0.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.000.66-0.05
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.000.66-0.05
    Diluted EPS1.000.66-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.000.66-0.05
    Diluted EPS1.000.66-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm