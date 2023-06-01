Vitesse Agro Li Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore, down 12.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vitesse Agro Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 12.03% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 88.34% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
|Vitesse Agro Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.34
|4.47
|4.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.34
|4.47
|4.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.15
|4.23
|4.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.09
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.10
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Tax
|0.03
|0.00
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.01
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|4.52
|4.52
|4.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited