    Vitesse Agro Li Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore, down 12.03% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vitesse Agro Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 12.03% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 88.34% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Vitesse Agro Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.344.474.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.344.474.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.154.234.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.01-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.090.06
    Depreciation0.020.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.100.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.010.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.010.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.010.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.010.01
    Tax0.030.000.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.01-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.01-0.15
    Equity Share Capital4.524.524.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.02-0.33
    Diluted EPS-0.040.02-0.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.02-0.33
    Diluted EPS-0.040.02-0.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:00 am