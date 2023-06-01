Vitesse Agro Li Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore, down 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 12.03% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 88.34% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.