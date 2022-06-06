 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vitesse Agro Li Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.93 crore, up 39.82% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vitesse Agro Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.93 crore in March 2022 up 39.82% from Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 260.15% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

 

Vitesse Agro Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.93 4.84 3.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.93 4.84 3.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.63 4.20 2.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.00 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.11 0.09
Depreciation 0.04 0.05 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.21 0.10 0.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.39 0.12
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.39 0.12
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.39 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.39 0.12
Tax 0.15 0.10 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 0.29 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 0.29 0.09
Equity Share Capital 4.52 4.52 4.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.65 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.65 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.65 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.65 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

