Vitesse Agro Li Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.93 crore, up 39.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.93 crore in March 2022 up 39.82% from Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 260.15% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.