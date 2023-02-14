Vitesse Agro Li Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, down 7.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vitesse Agro Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in December 2022 down 7.68% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.94% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 86.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
Vitesse Agro Li EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2021.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vitesse Agro Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.47
|4.00
|4.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.47
|4.00
|4.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.23
|3.72
|4.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.10
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.39
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.39
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.39
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.01
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.01
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|4.52
|4.52
|4.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited