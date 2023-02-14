English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vitesse Agro Li Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, down 7.68% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vitesse Agro Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in December 2022 down 7.68% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.94% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 86.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

    Vitesse Agro Li EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2021.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Vitesse Agro Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.474.004.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.474.004.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.233.724.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.010.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.100.11
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.110.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.010.39
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.010.39
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.010.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.010.39
    Tax0.000.000.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.010.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.010.29
    Equity Share Capital4.524.524.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.020.65
    Diluted EPS0.020.020.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.020.65
    Diluted EPS0.020.020.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vitesse Agro Li #Vitesse Agro Limited
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:44 am