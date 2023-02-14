Vitesse Agro Li Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, down 7.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in December 2022 down 7.68% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.94% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 86.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

Vitesse Agro Li EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.