Vitesse Agro Li Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore, up 355.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore in December 2020 up 355.31% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2020 up 366.99% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020 up 416% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

Vitesse Agro Li EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2019.