Vistar Amar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore, down 21.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore in March 2023 down 21.48% from Rs. 22.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 69.57% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 65.59% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

Vistar Amar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.12 in March 2022.

Vistar Amar shares closed at 316.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.68% returns over the last 6 months and 39.48% over the last 12 months.