Vistar Amar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.61 crore, up 86.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.61 crore in March 2022 up 86.24% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022 up 56.83% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 up 47.62% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Vistar Amar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.63 in March 2021.

Vistar Amar shares closed at 216.45 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)