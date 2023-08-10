Vistar Amar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore, up 12.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore in June 2023 up 12.65% from Rs. 18.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2023 up 0.58% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 up 1.64% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

Vistar Amar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2022.

Vistar Amar shares closed at 272.50 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.44% returns over the last 6 months and 22.69% over the last 12 months.