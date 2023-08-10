English
    Vistar Amar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore, up 12.65% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vistar Amar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore in June 2023 up 12.65% from Rs. 18.47 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2023 up 0.58% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 up 1.64% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

    Vistar Amar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2022.

    Vistar Amar shares closed at 272.50 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.44% returns over the last 6 months and 22.69% over the last 12 months.

    Vistar Amar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.8117.7518.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.8117.7518.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.5714.9113.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.79-1.420.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.430.40
    Depreciation0.090.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.083.202.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.770.541.73
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.770.541.73
    Interest0.040.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.730.541.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.730.541.71
    Tax0.440.140.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.290.401.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.290.401.28
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.021.264.00
    Diluted EPS4.021.264.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.021.264.00
    Diluted EPS4.021.264.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

