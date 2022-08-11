Vistar Amar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.47 crore, up 129.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.47 crore in June 2022 up 129.97% from Rs. 8.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 up 852.98% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022 up 603.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Vistar Amar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

Vistar Amar shares closed at 222.10 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 196.33% returns over the last 6 months and 210.41% over the last 12 months.