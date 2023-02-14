Vistar Amar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.93 crore, down 6.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.93 crore in December 2022 down 6.39% from Rs. 22.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 26.52% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 26.56% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.