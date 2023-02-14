Vistar Amar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.93 crore, down 6.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.93 crore in December 2022 down 6.39% from Rs. 22.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 26.52% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 26.56% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

Vistar Amar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.63 in December 2021.

Vistar Amar shares closed at 355.80 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.44% returns over the last 6 months and 247.29% over the last 12 months.