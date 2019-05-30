Vista Pharma Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.18 crore, up 71.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.18 crore in March 2019 up 71.38% from Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019 up 13.22% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 down 28.35% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2018.

Vista Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2018.

Vista Pharma shares closed at 15.95 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.50% returns over the last 6 months and -56.78% over the last 12 months.