Vista Pharma Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 71.41% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 10:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vista Pharmaceuticals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 71.41% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021 down 31.36% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 4.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.
Vista Pharma shares closed at 12.76 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.80% returns over the last 6 months and 36.32% over the last 12 months.
|Vista Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|0.29
|0.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|0.29
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|0.26
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.19
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.13
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.46
|-0.57
|Other Income
|-0.06
|-0.05
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.51
|-0.42
|Interest
|0.26
|0.21
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.71
|-0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|-0.71
|-0.66
|Tax
|0.01
|1.48
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.63
|-2.19
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.63
|-2.19
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|7.36
|7.36
|7.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.60
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.60
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.60
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.60
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited