Vista Pharma Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 71.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 71.41% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021 down 31.36% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 4.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020.

Vista Pharma shares closed at 12.76 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.80% returns over the last 6 months and 36.32% over the last 12 months.