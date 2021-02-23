Vista Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 94.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2020 down 94.32% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 down 127.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 131.51% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

Vista Pharma shares closed at 8.17 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.12% returns over the last 6 months and -2.74% over the last 12 months.