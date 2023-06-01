Vision Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore, up 584.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore in March 2023 up 584.25% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 87.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Vision Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Vision Corp shares closed at 1.75 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.94% returns over the last 6 months and -21.52% over the last 12 months.