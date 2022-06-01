Vision Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 38.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2022 up 38.86% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 1453.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 733.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Vision Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Vision Corp shares closed at 2.36 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.27% returns over the last 6 months and 10.28% over the last 12 months.