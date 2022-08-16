Vision Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 72.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vision Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2022 up 72.89% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 95.52% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.
Vision Corp shares closed at 1.89 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and 20.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vision Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.43
|1.07
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.43
|1.07
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.12
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|1.35
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.45
|-0.06
|Other Income
|--
|0.58
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.13
|-0.06
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.13
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.13
|-0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.13
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.13
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|19.97
|19.97
|19.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.06
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.06
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.06
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.06
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited