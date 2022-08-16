 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vision Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 72.89% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vision Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2022 up 72.89% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 95.52% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Vision Corp shares closed at 1.89 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and 20.38% over the last 12 months.

Vision Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.43 1.07 0.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.43 1.07 0.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.06
Depreciation 0.05 0.12 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 1.35 0.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.45 -0.06
Other Income -- 0.58 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.13 -0.06
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.13 -0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.13 -0.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.13 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.13 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 19.97 19.97 19.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.06 -0.03
Diluted EPS -- 0.06 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.06 -0.03
Diluted EPS -- 0.06 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Vision Corp #Vision Corporation
first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.