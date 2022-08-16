Vision Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 72.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2022 up 72.89% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 95.52% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Vision Corp shares closed at 1.89 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and 20.38% over the last 12 months.