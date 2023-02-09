Vision Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 26.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vision Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 26.89% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 102.69% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 157.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
Vision Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.
|Vision Corp shares closed at 2.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.50% returns over the last 6 months and -37.30% over the last 12 months.
|Vision Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.61
|0.43
|0.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.61
|0.43
|0.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.35
|0.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.09
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.09
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.09
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|19.97
|19.97
|19.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited