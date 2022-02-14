Vision Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 84.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in December 2021 down 84.5% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 462.2% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 153.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Vision Corp shares closed at 2.77 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)