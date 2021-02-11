Vision Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.41 crore, up 337.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.41 crore in December 2020 up 337.45% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 81.61% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 40.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Vision Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Vision Corp shares closed at 0.87 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.13% returns over the last 6 months and 77.55% over the last 12 months.