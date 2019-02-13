Vision Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore, up 63.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore in December 2018 up 63.23% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 228.98% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 186.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.

Vision Corp shares closed at 0.97 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.68% returns over the last 6 months and -5.83% over the last 12 months.