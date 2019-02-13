Vision Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore, up 63.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vision Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore in December 2018 up 63.23% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 228.98% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 186.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.
Vision Corp shares closed at 0.97 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.68% returns over the last 6 months and -5.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vision Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.00
|0.48
|0.60
|Other Operating Income
|-0.02
|0.03
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.98
|0.51
|0.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.12
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|0.38
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.16
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.18
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|19.97
|19.97
|19.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|2.37
|2.75
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.01
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.01
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.01
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.01
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited