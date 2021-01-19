Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.75 crore, down 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.75 crore in December 2020 down 18.64% from Rs. 101.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.46 crore in December 2020 up 161.95% from Rs. 11.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.46 crore in December 2020 up 64.31% from Rs. 26.45 crore in December 2019.

Vishwaraj Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 8.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.23 in December 2019.

Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 121.60 on January 18, 2021 (NSE)