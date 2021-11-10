Vishvesham Inve Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 579.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 579.31% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 up 126.79% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Vishvesham Inve EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2020.

Vishvesham Inve shares closed at 9.31 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -39.74% returns over the last 6 months and -42.71% over the last 12 months.