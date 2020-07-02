Vishvesham Inve Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 96.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 96.36% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 99.86% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 98.41% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019.

Vishvesham Inve EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2019.

Vishvesham Inve shares closed at 29.60 on July 01, 2020 (BSE)