Vishvesham Inve Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 4043.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in June 2022 up 4043.4% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 2864.65% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Vishvesham Inve EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Vishvesham Inve shares closed at 17.15 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.04% returns over the last 12 months.