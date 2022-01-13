Vishvesham Inve Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 5.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 5.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 up 4033.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Vishvesham Inve EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Vishvesham Inve shares closed at 20.45 on January 10, 2022 (BSE)