Vishvesham Inve Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 70.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 70.15% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 140.49% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Vishvesham Inve shares closed at 9.24 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)