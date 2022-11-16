Vishvaprabha Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 78.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in September 2022 up 78.86% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 495.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 84.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.63% returns over the last 6 months and 86.48% over the last 12 months.