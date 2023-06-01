English
    Vishvaprabha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 80.27% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishvaprabha Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 80.27% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 86.63% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 131.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    Vishvaprabha shares closed at 90.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.77% returns over the last 6 months and 130.77% over the last 12 months.

    Vishvaprabha Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.091.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.091.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.041.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.02-0.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.060.23
    Depreciation0.070.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.070.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.11-0.19
    Other Income0.020.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.11-0.19
    Interest0.010.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.11-0.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.11-0.19
    Tax----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.11-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.11-0.20
    Equity Share Capital1.721.721.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.64-4.27
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.64-4.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.64-4.27
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.64-4.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am