Vishvaprabha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 80.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 80.27% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 86.63% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 131.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 90.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.77% returns over the last 6 months and 130.77% over the last 12 months.