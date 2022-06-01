 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishvaprabha Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 897.19% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishvaprabha Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2022 up 897.19% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 438.24% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 44.40 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.45% returns over the last 6 months and 32.85% over the last 12 months.

Vishvaprabha Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.07 0.65 0.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.07 0.65 0.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.73 0.61 0.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.90 -0.12 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.37 0.05
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 0.09 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.34 -0.11
Other Income 0.00 0.09 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.25 0.06
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 -0.25 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 -0.25 0.06
Tax 0.01 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -0.25 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -0.25 0.06
Equity Share Capital 1.72 0.25 0.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.27 -10.21 2.37
Diluted EPS -4.27 -10.21 2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.27 -10.21 2.37
Diluted EPS -4.27 -10.21 2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:45 am
