Vishvaprabha Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 59.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2020 down 59.98% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 78.59% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

Vishvaprabha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2019.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 49.55 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)