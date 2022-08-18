Vishvaprabha Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 216.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2022 up 216.6% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 398.13% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 450% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Vishvaprabha EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2021.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 45.35 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.49% returns over the last 6 months and 47.53% over the last 12 months.