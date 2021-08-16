Vishvaprabha Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 76.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2021 up 76.52% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 273.04% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Vishvaprabha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2020.

Vishvaprabha shares closed at 70.45 on August 13, 2021 (BSE)